Secondary School Games: Dagoretti to face Agoro Sare, Shanderema to play St.Antony in semis

Dagoreti boys High school will battle it out with Nyanza representative Agoro Sare in the first semi finals of the ongoing term two ball games in Kakamega after they stunned former Champions and favorites St Antony’s Boys high school by a goal to nill to emerge as winners of pool B in the final game of the group stage.

St Antony’s boys will meet newcomers and Pool A winners Shanderema Boys High school who who thumped Karangari boys from central by three goals to nil.

Favorites St Antonys boys High school were stunned by a goal to nil by Dagoreti boys in the final game of pool A .

The win means Dagoreti boys sails into semi finals as pool A leaders with 9 points while St Antonys takes the second slot on 6 points .

The two teams walked into the evenly contested match on six points each after they won their first two games but St Antonys enjoyed a superior goal difference having hit 8 past Matiliku boys in the first game of pool B.

Dagoreti boys will now face Agoro Sare who finished second in pool A despite hitting Khofor Harar by 8 goals to nothing in the final pool A game.

In the other semi final , St Antonys will meet neighbors Shanderema Boys who finished as leaders of pool A with 7 points after beating Kiringari boys from central by three goals to nil in the final pool A game .

The Boys semi final games will kick off at 11 am at Bukhungu and Mabao grounds at Kakamega school respectively.

In girls Soccer, defending champions Wiyieta girls from Trans Nzoia will meet Dagoretti mixed from Nairobi while Madira girls will square it out with Butere girls.

Additional reporting by Achola Simon