Polish national arrested in possession of Kshs. 3.2 million worth of heroine

Anti-Narcotics detectives are holding a Polish national in connection with a consignment of narcotic drugs.

37-yer old Arkadiusz Stanislaw, who was in possession of 2 million shillings worth of heroine, was arrested by detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport.

The suspect was arrested at JKIA’s Terminal 1C moments before boarding a Hungary-bound Egyptian airline, following the seizure found stashed in his luggage.

The trafficker who was destined for Hungary’s capital (Budapest) has since been booked in police cells awaiting further processing and arraignment.

Stanislaw’s arrest comes at a time when crackdowns on drug traffickers and unlicensed brewers have been heightened, a move by the government to foil the illicit trade in the country.

Anti-Narcotics Directorate director Margaret Karanja has warned that all those caught up in the ring of traffickers and peddlers will be treated with the severity of the law, despite their roles in the trade.