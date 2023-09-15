Sakaja, Ndeti, Wamatangi in the list of bottom 10 governors

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has scored poorly in both development and approval ratings in a survey released Friday by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited.

Sakaja who is undertaking key projects among them Ksh1.2 B School Feeding Program, Dishi na County is on the list of the bottom 10 governors after scoring a 33.2pc.

The Governors’ development rating provided an aggregate of feedback provided by respondents on a scale of 1-5 based on their perception of the performance of respective Governors in regard to all devolved functions including agriculture, water, health, fiscal management, etc.

In the rankings, Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti is at number 39 with an approval rating of 33.1pc and 32.8pc in development.

Uasin Gichu boss Jonathan Bill is last with a score of 16.4pc (development) and 20.7pc (Approval).

Wajir, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Kiambu, Siaya, Bomet and Lamu counties’ development track record is wanting while the governors approval ratings are the lowest.

Below is the list of worst-performing governors (Development Ratings)

Worst performing governors (Approval Ratings )

The ISS Report 2023 reveals that first term Governors top the list with a 44.6pc development rating while their approval rating is 47.0pc.

For second-term governors, the development rating is 45.1pc while the approval rating is 49.9pc.

Overall, Governors Cecily Mbarire and Irungu Kangata are the top performers.

The poll was released exactly one year after all Governors were sworn into office, save for Mombasa and Kakamega Counties