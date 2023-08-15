Ruto lauds UNCTAD’s role in tackling challenges faced by developing countries 

President William Ruto has commended the role played by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in helping address structural challenges inherent in developing countries.

President Ruto argued that the challenges hinder pursuit for inclusive, resilient, fair, equitable and sustainable development.

He noted that trade remains key to long-term, sustainable economic growth and development.

“We therefore need to unite our efforts to continue to stimulate this for Africa has resources required to grow this continent and therefore prudent use of trade can boost development and create absolute gains,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State made the remarks on Tuesday, at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County, when he held talks with the UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan.

The meeting comes ahead of UNCTAD’s conference to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in Nairobi.

President Ruto who was flanked by Industry, Trade and investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria commended the organisation for choosing Kenya as the venue for the launch of the UNCTAD’s flagship report.

The report is titled, Economic Development in Africa with its theme as ‘the potential of Africa to capture technology-intensive global supply chains’.

President Ruto noted that the launch provides an excellent opportunity for Kenya to amplify its voice on the ongoing efforts around inclusive, fair and sustainable development.

“We strongly believe that UNCTAD is a strategic partner for Kenya not only in providing support under its three pillars of consensus building, research and policy analysis and technical assistance but also in on boarding other development stakeholders so that we achieve as one,” said President Ruto.

Present were Ms. Nicole Lewis-Lettington – Project Coordinator UNCTAD, Mr. Paul Akiwumi, Director of Africa Division at UNCTAD,Mr. James Zhan, Director of Investment Division at UNCTAD and Mr. Stephen Jackson – UN Resident Coordinator.