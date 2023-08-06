President Ruto says Kenya’s economic rebuild on course

President William Ruto has said ongoing efforts by his administration to rebuild the country’s economy are progressing well.

The head of state announced Sunday that courtesy of various interventions by his government, Kenya’s economy is now stable and on track to grow.

He reiterated once again that under his stewardship, the Government will build a solid and sustainable economy through locally-generated resources.

He noted that the Government has significantly weaned itself of external debts and is now more reliant on domestic revenues.

“I am a student of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki whose clarion call was that a country is built with taxes, not debts,” he explained.

President Ruto said the country is doing so well that it is repaying its foreign debts ahead of time.

He cited the $2 billion Eurobond loan that is due June 2024.

“Surprisingly, rating agencies are now complaining that Kenya will pay the debt before time.”