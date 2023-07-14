President Ruto vows to stop any more demonstrations

President William Ruto has vowed that the government will not tolerate any more demonstrations by the opposition.

The President said that he was ready to face opposition leader Raila Odinga face to face warning that any demonstration would only be held in the latter’s home.

An irate President accused former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila of paying youths to cause chaos across the country noting that this would soon be history.

This came hours after the Azimio La Umoja coalition announced that next week, the demonstrations would run for three days from Wednesday to Friday.

Reacting to this, Ruto accused Raila for the continued loss of lives and property adding that time was ripe to tame him and his cronies.

“This man was behind the 1982 coup, he tried to destabilize Kibaki’s government and I have vowed that this time I will make sure there are no more violent demonstrations,” he said.

Speaking in Kinamba center in Naivasha after officially opening the Naivasha-Njabini road, the President admitted that the cost of living had gone up.

“In the coming months we shall have bumper harvest across the country following our fertilizer subsidy programme and this will bring down the cost of living,” he said.

He was quick to note that the cost of living would not be addressed through violent demonstrations while ruling out any ‘handshake’ with Raila.

“Raila should learn that elections ended last year and we shall not allow any extra-constitutional means to join the government,” he said.

Ruto who referred to Raila as the ‘King of Anarchy’ wondered how many more people would die in the guise of demonstrations before calling off the demonstrations.

“The handshake brothers are paying youths to cause chaos in the country yet they are responsible for the economic crisis after leaving the country with a debt of Sh9tr,” he said.

Taking cue from their boss, several Mps led by the Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa noted that the demonstrations were part of a plan to topple the government by August.

He alleged that the billions looted in the previous regime were now being used to recruit and pay Mungiki youths to cause chaos in the country.

“We are aware of a plan to topple the government by August this year by Raila and his handshake brother and we shall no longer entertain them,” he said.

He revisited the ICC case where Uhuru was charged with crimes against humanity adding the country had not forgotten the issue.

EALA MP Kanini Kega challenged his former boss to delink himself from the demonstrations that were hurting the common mwananchi.

“Ruto stood with Uhuru for so many years and we are asking Uhuru to give the President peace to serve the country and keep off from destroying the projects he started,” he said.

On her part, Naivasha Mp Jane Kihara accused Uhuru for the current chaos that has left over ten people dead in the country.

Others who spoke were Kinangop Mp Zachary Kenya and his Wajir West counterpart Adan Keynan who called on Ruto to remain steadfast and deal ruthlessly with the demonstrations.

Reporting by Antony Gitonga