In a recent interview with Love and Hip Hop’s Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on her Boss Moves with Rasheeda podcast, the “Ride Wit Me” rapper, 48, confirmed that he and the “Foolish” singer, 42, have renewed their romantic relationship.

“We cool again,” a happy-looking Nelly told Rasheeda and Kirk in the interview, which was posted by The Shade Room via Instagram Tuesday.

“I think it surprised both of us,” he added. “It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

The two artists have been linked on and off since 2003 and have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.

“We both were pretty much doing what we do,” he said in the new interview. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.”

When asked by Rasheeda if his renewed relationship with Ashanti feels good now, Nelly replied in the affirmative. “I mean, because it’s no pressure,” he explained, “Before I felt like both of us are doing what we’re doing before career-wise, And when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

For her part, Ashanti carried a clutch with the rapper’s face on it at Tuesday’s MTV VMAs and said on the red carpet, “We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun.”