Regional countries meet to develop leather value chain

The Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI) is targeting to unlock the continent’s leather sector by addressing key challenges facing development of the industry.

Through the Regional Leather Value Chain Strategy Validation Workshop which has kicked off in Nairobi bringing together countries under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), member states are seeking to enhance financial access to industries in the leather value chain, enhance policy frameworks, promote sustainable production practices, and boost intra-regional and global trade through leather and leather products.

Speaking when he opened the workshop, Industrialisation Secretary in the State Department for Industry Nobby Machariasa emphasized the significance of the strategic plan in driving industrial growth in the region.

“This workshop is a critical step towards realizing the immense potential of the leather sector in the COMESA region. The strategic plan we validate here will serve as a roadmap for transforming our industry, enhancing its global competitiveness, and creating sustainable jobs for our people,” he said.

The meeting highlighted the significant potential of the leather sector to drive economic growth and job creation.

However, it emerged that gaps such low levels of value addition, limited access to affordable finance, and the need for stronger policy and regulatory frameworks across member states were all factors holding back the industry.

“This is not just another meeting; this is where we lay the foundation for a more competitive, sustainable, and integrated leather sector in the COMESA region. The work we do here over the next two days will have lasting impacts on our economies, our communities, and our position in the global market,” Nicholas Mudungwe, Executive Director of ALLPI.

The strategy was developed in collaboration with the European Union through the Regional Enterprise Competitiveness and Access to Markets Programme (RECAMP).