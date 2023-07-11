Ruto issues over 2,000 title deeds to Embakasi Ranching shareholders

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans of the Government’s commitment to improving their lives.

He said the cost of living will soon ease following the Government’s heavy investment in food production.

“The subsidised inputs have had a huge impact in our agriculture. We will have bumper harvest this year.”

He was speaking on Tuesday during the issuance of title deeds to more than 2,000 Embakasi Ranching Company shareholders.

The President said the title deeds will minimise disputes and put value to property.

“This will pave the way for productive use of land in our country.”

He added that the document will also be used as collateral in securing loans from financial institutions.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development), Moses Kuria (Investments, Trade and Industry), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs and other leaders, were present in the function.

Gachagua noted that the Opposition will not deter the Government from transforming Kenya.

On his part, Sakaja said protests cannot uplift Kenyans.

“It is time we engaged in development-oriented politics,” argued the Governor.

Later, the President commissioned the 220/66kV Athi River sub-station, part of the 220kV Nairobi Ring Project that seeks to improve uninterrupted supply of electricity in the City.

He observed that the Government is investing in additional electricity supply to improve access to adequate, low-carbon, reliable and affordable energy.

This, he added, will unlock Kenya’s production potential and spur economic growth.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti lauded the Government for its commitment to empowering ordinary people.

The governor said she had witnessed great support from the President for county governments to succeed.