President William Ruto Tuesday opened the largest medical complex in Kirinyaga County elevating Kerugoya County Referral Hospital from a Level 4 to a Level 5 health facility.

The state-of-the-art Medical Complex that was opened on Tuesday takes the county’s medical care a notch higher by offering a full spectrum of specialized services for which residents would earlier be referred to facilities outside the county.

The President who was accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua congratulated Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for implementing a project that he termed as iconic and one that has demonstrated that healthcare is better delivered by county governments.

“The healthcare function will and has been better managed by the county governments and if anyone needs a testimony and confirmation of the same, they should see the hospital that has been built by the County Government of Kirinyaga”, said the president.

He said that even though the project had faced a lot of opposition at the initial stages, Waiguru’s determination and bravery made it possible to get it accomplished. “A good thing cannot be seen at once but you need a long term vision to accomplish it”. He noted.

At the same time, President Ruto assured Kenyans that the national government has no interest in taking over the health function from counties. He said that it will instead support the county governments to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to the people. “We have a comprehensive plan on how better to address issues surrounding the welfare of medics and we want to have a seamless intergovernmental working relationship that will enable us implement various reforms in the health sector”. Ruto said.

Some of the areas in which the president said the two levels of government will collaborate include equipping of hospitals, formulation of policy and financing framework involving the Facility Improvement Fund and capacity building and remuneration of Community Health Promoters.

He also said that they will form an advisory council that will deal with matters of counties’ medical workers.

Governor Waiguru said that the hospital project that has been fully funded by the County Government was part of fulfilling the county’s development blueprint-The Mountain Cities 2032 which designates Kirinyaga Central constituency as the Wellness City.

She added that it was the culmination of her administration’s effort to improve accessibility and affordability to quality healthcare services to residents of Kirinyaga County.

Some the services offered at the 341 bed capacity hospital include specialist consultancy in pediatrics, ENT, oncology, dermatology, orthopedics, medical outpatient clinic, surgical outpatient, neuro-pediatric clinic, obstetrics and gynecology. The hospital also has a 12 bed ICU and a 12 HDU and has all its beds fitted with oxygen.