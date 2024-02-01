Ruto urges two-state solution to end Israel-Gaza conflict in call with Netanyahu

The Head of State expressed Kenya’s deep concerns about the deteriorating situation in the region, noting that the loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels.

President William Ruto held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza.

The Head of State expressed Kenya’s deep concerns about the deteriorating situation in the region, noting that the loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels.

Ruto called for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine to end the conflict in Gaza.

“I have had a telephone engagement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. I have expressed Kenya’s concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza where loss of lives has reached unacceptable levels,” stated Ruto.

“I underscored Kenya’s belief in a two-state solution that would allow a peaceful side-by-side existence of the states of Israel and Palestine. I am hopeful of an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza,” he added.

The President further stressed Kenya’s stand against all forms of terrorism, affirming that they must be eradicated.

“Kenya abhors all forms of terrorism and it is our principled position that they must be eradicated” he noted.

More than half of Gaza’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed since Israel launched its retaliation for the Hamas attacks of 7 October.

About 1.7 million people – more than 80% of Gaza’s population – are displaced, with nearly half crammed in the far southern end of the strip, according to the United Nations.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of famine risk if the war continues noting that over 100,000 Gazans are either dead, injured, or missing and presumed dead.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus called for safe access for humanitarian personnel and supplies.

“We continue to call for the hostages to be released. We continue to call for health care to be protected and not attacked or militarised. We continue to call for a ceasefire,” said Dr Tedros.