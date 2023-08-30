Saka wins 22/23 PFA young player of the year award

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal has been crowned the 2023 PFA Young Player of the Year for the very first time after securing his fourth consecutive nomination for the esteemed award.

The 21-year-old exploits during last season were too good to be ignored, beating Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli, Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, Moises Caicedo, and Evan Ferguson, to secure the accolade.

Saka is the first Arsenal player to win the award since Leah Williamson in 2015, and since Jack Wilshere in 2011 for the men’s award.

Saka playing a pivotal role, significantly contributed to Mikel Arteta’s team win, which closely trailed Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The England International achieved a career milestone by netting an impressive 14 goals in the top flight, while also providing 11 assists in his standout performance in the attacking zone.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve watched the Premier League since I knew I could. Seeing the players that have won the award in the past and the careers they’ve gone on to have, it’s a real honor to be a part of that list now. I’m so happy, and it’s an unbelievable trophy as well. Every time I look at it, I smile. I’ve got to thank my coach and my teammates because football is a team sport. With their help, I was able to achieve what I achieved and, of course this trophy. Last year was a special year for us in terms of how we progressed, and individually as well, and hopefully now I can kick on.” he said.

Capping off his season, he received the news of inking a fresh, long-term contract with the club he’s been part of since the tender age of eight.