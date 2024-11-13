After nearly two decades, the legendary dancehall artiste Sean Paul is returning to Kenya for a thrilling concert on December 1st at the Waterfront II Gardens at the Jockey Club of Kenya.

Sean Paul is set to bring the house down with his timeless hits to kick off the holiday season.

His famous hits such as Get Busy, Temperature, Like Glue, and Gimme the Light are the tracks that shaped a generation and still top the party playlists.

Known for his insane stage energy, Sean Paul will perform alongside Nairobi’s top DJs and artistes who will join him on stage for an exciting performance.

The line-up includes DJ Grauchi, G-Money, BV Accurate, Mish, Dream, Redsan, Motif Di Don and more.

From classic reggae vibes to the hottest Arbantone hits, this concert has it all.

The Waterfront II Gardens at the Jockey Club offer lush, open grounds, ideal for a day party that rolls into an unforgettable evening under the stars.

This event offers a spot for everyone, with 3 categories of tickets – Golden Circle, VIP, and Regular- whether you’re ready to be front and centre with Sean himself or you are planning to soak in the atmosphere with friends.

The event will have a carnival theme including pure vibrant colours, bold costumes, festive décor, and a Caribbean flair that will have guests feeling like they are on the Caribbean islands.

The carnival vibes will also be amplified with dancers, stilt-walkers, and entertainers adding that extra magic to the atmosphere.

Guests can expect a day full of dance, pure dancehall, and reggae beats. The event will also offer more than entertainment from food trucks to cocktails, exclusive merch, and Instagram-worthy setups.