Security officers net bhang worth Ksh6M in Isiolo

A contingent of security personnel working on a tip off seized bhang worth Ksh6 million during a sting operation in Isiolo County.

County Police Commander Moses Mutisya said following tip off from members of the public, a Multi-Agency Team ambushed a four-wheel personal vehicle at camp Samaki in Garbatula Sub County and recovered the bhang Sunday, even as Police intensified the crackdown on hard drugs and illicit brews in the area

Mutisya said that the driver and another man escaped into the bushes near the Eldera area, leaving behind the vehicle and upon search the haul of bhang was found.

He said the bhang was being transported to a neighbouring County.

The police commander said that the owner of the vehicle who resides in Meru Town was arrested yesterday to assist in the investigation and give information about the driver and the nature of business done with the vehicle.

Mutisya further said that the operation to flush out sellers and users of hard drugs and illicit brews would continue saying a 40 years old woman was recently arrested with 40 rolls of bhang, while another was arrested in Bulapesa village with 20 rolls and both have been charged in court

He added that another woman suspected to be responsible for injecting young men and women with hard drugs was arrested and injection items recovered from her.

He said the woman who hails from Nyanza region was arrested with syringes, gloves and cotton wool, but escaped at the law court before the charges were read to her.

The police boss said that his officers have got information about where she was hiding and assured wananchi that she would be re-arrested and immediately taken to court with more charges.

The police commander appealed to parents to be careful especially during the long Christmas holiday and put their children accountable every minute of the day to prevent them from indulging in bad and risky behaviours.

On security in Isiolo, Mutisya said the normal police patrols would continue and appealed to chiefs, their assistants and Nyumba Kumi elders to be vigilant and report any crime suspects to police officers at any station and copy the message of the reports to him for swift follow-ups.

Mutisya added that the police are following up last weekend’s rustling incident, where three people were killed and five others injured, adding more than 200 out of 250 animals stolen were recovered as the security men were still tracking the remaining herd and the culprits.