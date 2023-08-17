Senator Mandago, two co-accused arraigned over Finland Scholarship scandal

Uasin Gishu senator Jackson Mandago has been arraigned in court in connection to the Ksh1.1 billion Finland Scholarship Programme scandal.
Senator Mandago was arraigned alongside two other accused persons, Joshua Lelei and Mishack Rono.
The three are accused of allegedly conspiring to steal Ksh.1.1 billion from a Kenya Commercial Bank account in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund, which was intended for overseas university fees for scholarship students.
“On diverse dates between 1st March 2021 and 12th Septembr 2021 within Uasin Gishu County jointly with others not before court, conspired to steal Kenya Shillings 1,100,000,000 from Account No. 1285922778 domiciled at Kenya Commercial Bank Eldoret, registered under Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund, meant for overseas university fees for students under the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education program,” the charge sheet reads.
The former Uasin Gishu Governor and the other officials were arrested on Wednesday after a Nakuru Court issued a warrant of arrest against the three. The fourth suspect, Joseph Maritim is currently out of the country.
Last week, Mandago and the other officials were grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters by a team that is investigating the Finland and Canada overseas education programme.
Mandago confirmed the grilling but did not disclose what he told the officers on his possible role in the saga.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has also been investigating allegations of embezzlement of over Ksh 837 million by the officials.
The funds in question were collected from parents for the facilitation of Tertiary Education in Finland and Canada during the FY 2021/2022.