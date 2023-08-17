Senator Mandago, two co-accused arraigned over Finland Scholarship scandal

The former Uasin Gishu Governor and the other officials were arrested on Wednesday after a Nakuru Court issued a warrant of arrest against the three. The fourth suspect, Joseph Maritim is currently out of the country.

Last week, Mandago and the other officials were grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters by a team that is investigating the Finland and Canada overseas education programme.

Mandago confirmed the grilling but did not disclose what he told the officers on his possible role in the saga.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has also been investigating allegations of embezzlement of over Ksh 837 million by the officials.

The funds in question were collected from parents for the facilitation of Tertiary Education in Finland and Canada during the FY 2021/2022.