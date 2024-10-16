Smart policing for the future

A silent police station with no police in sight. Just you and machines where you get services directly from the police.

The Smart Police Station in Dubai is helping uniformed officers offer services through technology.

In the fully autonomous smart police station, one finds a service ATM where they can get any services from the police including reporting a crime including financial and online crime, paying for traffic fines, booking vehicles inspection, getting police permits among others. Both residents and visitors can use the service.

The latest design is a floating police station deployed in the islands. Plus if in a hurry, no worries. Find a drive-through police station and get your service. There are currently 22 smart police stations across Dubai and have serviced over 2 million people since inception in 2017. The stations are designed with inclusivity in mind to cater for persons with disability as well as children.