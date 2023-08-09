Sports and creative arts Journalist feted by CS Ababu Namwamba

The CS said that the ministry has finalized plans to make the awards ceremony an annual recognition event.

Ababu Namwamba, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Arts, and Sports, recognized 250 sports and creative arts journalists for their outstanding contributions to the expansion of various sectors within the ministry as well as informing the public.

During the awards ceremony, Namwamba reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to ensuring sports and creative arts journalists do their duties professionally and get government support.

“Am happy to meet a team of journalist who have been telling stories to the world and the purpose for meeting is to appreciate the ladies and gentlemen who has made immense contribution to the growth of the industry with many Icons such Elynah Shiveka ,allow me to say thank as I request all of you we walk the journey together.” Said Namwamba

During the ceremony, the country’s sports and creative journalists were honored.

Simultaneously, Ababu announced the Steering and Local Organizing Committees for the Youth Connect Africa Summit, which is being hosted in Kenya under the theme Youth Innovating Across a Borderless Africa.

The CS urged the country’s youths to make the most of the summit by attending in big numbers, exchanging ideas, and networking with their counterparts from the rest of Africa.

The sixth summit, which ends this Saturday at Kasarani Stadium,brings together youths from 32 member countries, with Kenya being the newest member.