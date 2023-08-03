State intensifies inspection at border points to curb crime

The government has intensified inspections at all points of entry and exit in response to rising cases of forgery of travel documents, which accounted for 40 pc of all cross-border crimes recorded between June 2022 and June 2023.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has stated that law enforcement and border security officers will be provided with more strategic support to filter out fake passports, visas, residence permits, refugee papers, and even national identity cards, as part of Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of its travel documents and immigration laws.

The PS was speaking after assessing the operations at the Suam and Lwakhakha border posts, where the government has lined up various capacity adjustment measures to facilitate legal crossings and legitimate cross-border economic activities.

“The government has locked its focus on building the capacity of institutions in the public and private sector to enhance their cybersecurity preparedness in a collective effort to stay ahead of unforgiving cyberterrorists who are increasingly exploiting technology and jurisdictional gaps to wreak havoc and sow chaos.” The PS said.

At the same time, the PS announced that Kenya’s Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Regulations will soon be presented for public participation with the intent of incorporating extensive input from all stakeholders, key among them wananchi, in creating a safe cyber environment in the country.

During a meeting with the Cybercrime Taskforce drafting the regulations, the PS reiterated that the government is up to the task of protecting the country’s critical information and digital space, including the telecommunications, banking, transport and energy sector infrastructure.