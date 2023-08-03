“…had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx thanked his sister, Deidra Dixon, for saving his life in a birthday message he posted on Instagram.

The actor, who was hospitalised in April in critical condition after experiencing an undisclosed medical condition, said that the decision his sister made saved his life.

“You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” Foxx wrote in the caption on a series of photos of her, including one of the two of them together. “And without you, I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever Happy birthday sis.”

Deidra is one of Jamie’s sisters. His late sister, DeOndra Foxx died in 2020.

Since his hospitalisation, Foxx has been spotted out and about, particularly in Chicago where he has been receiving physical rehabilitation care at a medical facility.

The actor has not disclosed what led to his hospital stay but in a recent video, he said “I didn’t want you to see me like that” while speaking to his fans.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said in the video. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx currently stars in the movie “They Cloned Tyrone” currently airing on Netflix.