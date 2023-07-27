State to issue travelers visa upon arrival at entry points

Travelers will be issued visa upon arrival at the entry points of Kenya, the government has announced.

According to a a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all airlines have been advised to on-board travelers destined to Kenya.

This comes following a cyber-attack on the e-Citizen platform that was reported this week that has impacted on the processing of e-visa.

“The Ministry of foreign Affairs presents its complements to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations in Kenya and has the honor to inform that there is currently a challenge in the Government e-Citizen platform which is impacting processing of e-visa.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “The Ministry avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organisations in Kenya the assurances of its highest consideration.”

In an interview on Spice FM, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed that there was a cyber-attack on the eCitizen platform noting that the attackers tried jamming the system by making more than ordinary requests into the system which started by slowing down the system.

The CS assured that no data was accessed by the hackers, and none was lost.

“Oh yes! To me that was not strange because cyber-attacks are predominant world over. There was an attack. We are addressing that, we are not just coming up with instant remedial measures to address the current situation, we will build an elaborate risk mitigation framework,” CS Owalo said.

He said the Ministry has taken stringent security measures to safeguard the platform from any potential data breaches in the future.

“We cannot stop digitizing our records and digitalizing our services because we are risk-averse,” said Owalo.