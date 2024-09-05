Popular actress, known for her role on the Kenyan drama ‘Sultana’ has died, her family announced on Thursday morning.

Ms Bwire had been receiving treatment for breast cancer in Turkey when she succumbed.

“It is with a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce Winfred Bwire Ndubi lost her battle to cancer on 5th September 2024 while undergoing treatment in Turkey,” the family said in a statement.

The news comes barely a month after the actress sent out an additional medical appeal to cover the costs of her treatment which included accommodation and meals at an estimated KSh. 5M.

The first appeal was made in December 2023.

“Dear Humans… I come to you, seeking support to help me get further medical attention overseas that’s required to save my life.

“It takes a Village to do absolutely anything. I’m coming to the only village I know, please take a moment to stand with me on this journey of recovery by donating anything you can to help me reach the required goal of KSh. 7 million,” she had said at the time.

In an update given to fans on August 14, the actress said the first phase of treatment had gone well but said she had developed side effects from treatment and needed to go back to Turkey.

“If you can support me, I have nothing to give in return, but you will save my life.

I didn’t want this video to be emotional; I wanted it to be filled with hope,” she said in the video.

In the statement released this morning the family thanked her fans for their continued support.

“We thank you all for your overwhelming support, prayers and generous giving during her treatment. We will share more details in due course,” the family said.

Bwire has been battling metastatic breast cancer for close to three years at the time of her death.