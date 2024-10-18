Teenager arrested over fatal arrow attack

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man with a deadly arrow attack in Kiribwet, Emurrua Dikirr, and Trans Mara East Sub County.

The unsettling incident was confirmed by Local chief John Cheruyiot, who said a heated dispute between the duo provoked one to spear his opponent with an arrow.

However, Chief Cheruyiot advised the community against resorting to violence in dispute resolution, urging them to seek support from village elders, Nyumba Kumi officials, or other government officials.

Lastly, the chief stressed the significance of maintaining harmony and utilizing established channels to prevent heartbreaking events from occurring.