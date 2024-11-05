Over the weekend, Nairobi’s nightlife hit a high note as I found myself at the much awaited Lite House Party hosted by Tusker Lite at Koda. From the moment I walked in, I could tell this wasn’t going to be your typical night out.

The vibe was electric and Koda had been transformed into a space where music, art and celebration came together.

The organisers went all out, presenting a lineup that featured some of Kenya’s most renowned Afro house DJs, including Ivy, Suraj, Paps, and Kasiva.

The ‘Lite House’ experience didn’t stop at the music. What really set this event apart were the little extras.

There were interactive stations where revellers could get body art, hair styling, and makeovers.

These unique activations made it an event to remember, where partygoers not only felt the energy but looked the part, setting a new bar for Nairobi’s entertainment scene.

At one point, I found myself standing at the tattoo station ready to dive in but my fear of needles got the best of me.

Rediet Yigezu, Senior Brand Manager for Tusker Lite, shared insights on the campaign’s remarkable success. “#TurnUpTheLite campaign has truly lived up to its vibrant nature, positioning itself as the ultimate vibes catalyst.

With its fresh and light taste, Tusker Lite has brought people together responsibly to create moments that resonate with our audience,” she noted.

The ‘Lite House’ experience didn’t just turn up the lite, it turned up the Nairobi nightlife scene, giving sherehe lovers a taste of something fresh and exciting.