The event is scheduled to take place on October 1.

Kenya’s biggest musical event Blankets & Wine begins selling tickets for its upcoming October session.

This will be the event’s third music festival this year following the successful April 2 and July 2 events that featured artists such as Nyashinski Nviiri the storyteller, Boutross, Xenia Manasseh, Les Wanyika, Lisa Oduor, Okello Max, Kinoti, Nameless, Bensoul, Maya Omolo, Khaligraph Jones, Coster Ojwang and many more.

The October 1 event will take place at the Laureate within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. The musical line-up will be announced closer to the day of the festival.

While announcing the four 2023 events earlier this year the organiser’s said, “This year, we plan to host four editions of the festival every 1st Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas at the Laureate Garden, within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.”

After going on hiatus during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the event made an in-person comeback in 2022 with the Kenyan Summer 2 edition headlined by Nigerian artist CKay alongside Kenyan performers Savara, Wakadinali and The Only Rosa.

Over the years, Blankets & Wine has established itself as one of the more popular live music experiences in Kenya, where music, food, craft and fashion are paired to create an event that delights and uplifts.

Tickets are currently on sale at KShs. 3,000.