Turaco celebrates milestone achievement in insurance technology

Turaco insurance technology company has announced a milestone achievement surpassing 2.5 million customers across four markets and 1.5 new clients in the past one year.

This remarkable expansion demonstrates the rising need for easily available and reasonably priced insurance throughout Africa.

Turaco credits its expansion to its primary focus on its end users, the majority of whom are using Turaco to buy insurance for the first time.

The company’s tagline, which aims to offer genuine value to its users throughout Africa, is that it is in the “claim paying business.” Due to their capacity to pay for medical expenditures with their claim payments, prompt access to care, and decreased stress during medical emergencies, Turaco’s clients report a discernible increase in their quality of life.

“Reaching 2.5 million customers in such a short time confirms that our vision of insuring 1 billion people is attainable,” said Ted Patone, CEO and Co-Founder of Turaco. “This milestone is not just a number; it represents real people whose lives have been positively impacted by our services. We are inspired every day to ensure our customers have the products they need to better protect themselves and their families.”

Following his purchase of a phone from Turaco’s partner M-KOPA, Boniface, one happy client, said, “Since my insurance payment came in cash, I could repay the money I had borrowed when I was admitted and I also had enough for my family’s upkeep!”

This accomplishment follows Cedrick Todwell’s appointment to Turaco’s Director of Business Development position, which will allow him to forge new alliances throughout Africa and drive growth and expansion.