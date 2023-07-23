Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday announced that the social media platform will soon do away with the bird logo, which has signified the brand over years.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, the social media platform’s owner tweeted.

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.