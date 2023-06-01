Britain’s Got Talent grand final will premiere on Sunday, 4 June.

The dancing kids of Uganda called Ghetto Kids have made it to the finals of the popular talent competition reality show, Britain’s Got Talent.

The Ghetto Kids received a standing ovation from all four judges for their uplifting performance which aired on Wednesday night.

Following the performances, hosts Ant and Dec spoke with judges Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell picked the Ghetto Kids as their standout act.

The six, aged five to 13, are orphans who live together in Uganda after being adopted by their father Daouda Kavuma. The kids are Priscila, 12, Asharif, 12, Akram, 13, Shakib, 12, Madwanah, 13 and Josephine, 5, who have become fan favourites due to their energetic routines.

The six are among 31 who Daouda has given a home to after finding them living on the dangerous city streets. Using dance to help them fulfil their potential, the former primary school teacher has so far changed the lives of around 200 children. Many of them have gone on to study at university, have successful careers or start families of their own.

