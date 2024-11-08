Vivo Energy Kenya embarks on fuel quality education

Fuel in Kenya is imported through a government-to-government (G2G) agreement that commenced last year. However, this deal excludes Shell V-Power, which has distinct specifications and a separate supply chain process.

Vivo Energy Kenya, the Shell licensee in Africa, has launched a nationwide consumer education campaign focused on fuel quality to highlight its fuel additives technology. Shell, which was voted number one in the 2024 Consumer Awards, is the market leader in its category in Kenya, operating over 300 service stations across the country.

The campaign aims to differentiate Shell’s products by showcasing the additive processes used for fuel supplied through the G2G initiative. Vivo Energy Kenya operates a fully equipped laboratory where fuel and lubricants undergo rigorous quality tests before they are delivered to Shell service stations.

During a visit to the depot in the Industrial Area, Vivo Energy Kenya’s Commercial Manager Mark Senteu explained that Shell’s fuel technology is designed to enhance engine performance, ensuring customers maximise their driving experience.

“Shell’s expertise is built on more than 125 years of technological innovation to provide solutions that enhance our customers’ lives. Shell FuelSave provides protection against dirt build-up on old and new engines, contains friction-reducing molecules, and helps clean and protect key fuel system components for engine efficiency,” said Senteu.

The Shell FuelSave initiative aims to educate customers about the unique features of Shell’s fuel portfolio, which includes additives enhanced with a trio formula designed for improved fuel economy, engine protection, and engine cleaning.