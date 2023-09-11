The rumours were wrong! At least that’s what Warner Brothers want fans of DC comic hero Aquaman to know.

On Sunday evening, unconfirmed reports about the movie’s footage being lost swarmed social media before WB finally released the teaser to the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer.

The teaser shows Jason Momoa back in the DC Universe in the sequel scheduled to release globally on December 20. Meanwhile, the full trailer is expected to drop in four days. Also in the teaser is Yahya Abdul Mateen II who returns in the role of Black Manta.

According to the WB-provided summary, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

The film is directed by James Wan with Momoa and Mateen starring alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.