Wavinya Ndeti urges treasury to expedite funds disbursement

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has called on the National Treasury to expedite the disbursement of funds to counties, citing the strain delayed exchequer releases have placed on operations in devolved governments.

Speaking during a burial in Katoloni, Machakos Sub-County, Governor Wavinya emphasized that prolonged delays were worsening the livelihoods of citizens due to interruptions in service delivery.

“We are facing challenges with the National Government due to delays in cash disbursement. If it were not for our Own Source Revenue, life would be even more difficult in Machakos. We urge the National Government to release the funds as swiftly as possible,” the governor said.

Governor Wavinya highlighted that counties with limited own-source revenue were particularly struggling, especially in meeting basic obligations like staff salaries.

“In Machakos, we have managed to keep salaries up to date. However, many counties with low exchequer capacity are unable to do the same,” she added.

The governor also noted that a majority of development projects rely on citizen labor, and the ongoing delays have severely impacted the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.