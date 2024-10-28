This October, fans of Kenyan dramas have something new to look forward to with the premiere of Mkasi.

The series dives into the lives of the Kombe family, whose world unravels following the mysterious death of their patriarch.

What starts as a tragedy quickly spirals into a high-stakes struggle for power, unveiling layers of ambition, betrayal, and family secrets.

Directed by acclaimed Mombasa-based filmmaker Daudi Anguka, known for his work on Mvera – Kenya’s 2023 Oscar submission, Mkasi brings together a top-tier Kenyan cast.

Notable stars include Stephanie Maseki as Damaris Kombe, the grieving widow, alongside George Kituto as Patrick Kombe, the eldest son, and Anita Wawuda as Karen Kombe, the youngest daughter.

The cast is rounded out by renowned media personalities and actors such as Eddy Kimani, Juma Shibe, and Zahara Mohammed, who together add depth to the complex family dynamics at the heart of the show.

Daudi Anguka shared his vision behind Mkasi: “We explored the complexities of power dynamics within families and the corrosive effects of secrets and betrayal.

“The backdrop of Mombasa adds a unique richness to the narrative, and I believe viewers will be captivated by the intense emotions and twists that unfold.”

Adding her own thoughts, Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels for M-Net East Africa describes the show as “a relatable Kenyan story, told truthfully and honestly.”

Nzola Miranda, Managing Director of MultiChoice Kenya, added that Mkasi stands alongside recent fan favourites like Zari and Shanga.

The series is set to air on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv Channel 163) and promises an emotional, thrilling journey into the heart of a Kenyan family torn apart by ambition and deceit.