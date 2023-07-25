Wheat prices to stabilize despite grain initiative collapse – Harsama

Agriculture ministry expects wheat prices in the country to stabilize despite Russia ending the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) with Ukraine.

Crop Development Principal Secretary Kello Harsama has said the Cereal Millers Association will be granted the license to import at least 2 million bags to plug deficit after mopping up local wheat from the market as the harvesting season approaches.

Warsame said millers will now buy a 90-kilogram bag at Ksh 5200 up from Ksh 3700 agreed in 2021 with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Soon a bag of wheat will go for Ksh 5,200 for grade 1. I also want to mention that the prize of maize has reduced since we are going into the harvesting period. Millers are expecting around 44 million bags in their silos. 2 kilograms of maize meal will retail at ksh 175,” said Harsama.

Additionally, Warsame said the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has set up driers to combat the issue of aflatoxin and ensure healthy food reaches consumers.

This comes as the government projects that more than 2 million small holder farmers in the country will experience a surplus in produce through access to affordable inputs, intensive agricultural extension support and links to markets.

This is through the launch of the African Conference on Agricultural Technologies (ACAT) that aims to help farmers adapt and scale up to appropriate technologies that are needed to enhance food and nutrition security.

ACAT is meant to address agricultural challenges faced by farmers brought about by climate change, pest infestation and other value chain related challenges.

It hopes to use technology that varies from mechanization, improved breeding methods and biotechnology to mitigate this.

African Conference on Agricultural Technologies (AATF) Executive Director Canisius Kanangire said the organization in collaboration with government aims to highlight the concerns of farmers not accessing innovative technologies and other value chain actors due to climate change and other factors including the growing resistance of pest and disease to existing control measures.

“Countries such as South Africa have had sufficient supply of maize ,and we have been importing from them due to climatic changes like drought ,this has made other importing countries fight for the same supply , we however would like to change this in the near future,” added Kanangire.

The adaptation of technology will support Africa’s aspirations on food and nutrition security, increase small-scale farmer incomes, increase agricultural output and value addition and boost household food resilience.

Story by Sally Namuye