Ruto: Kenya on track to develop, implement electric motorcycles

Kenya is on track to develop and implement electric motorcycles that will provide affordable and eco-friendly transportation.

President William Ruto made the remarks during a visit to Roam Park, one of East Africa’s largest electric motorcycle assembly plants in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

“Our goal is to encourage the adoption of clean energy alternatives that will align with our climate change action and foster economic growth in our country,” he said.

Present were Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Governor Johnson Sakaja, MPs Phelix Odiwour (Langata), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Augustine Kamande (Roysambu), and James Gakuya (Embakasi North) among others.