Xi: Jointly advance modernization with Africa

President Xi Jinping unveiled on Thursday 10 partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation in the next three years, pledging to back the continent with unilateral opening of the nation’s market and the creation of at least 1 million jobs.

Xi put forward an overarching vision for China and Africa to forge ahead together on their paths toward modernization, while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing.

He announced a decision to give all least-developed countries that have diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, a move that makes China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step.

He said China will expand market access for African agricultural products, deepen cooperation with Africa in e-commerce and other areas, and launch a “China-Africa quality enhancement program”.

The Chinese government will provide 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion) of financial support to implement these actions, with the support disbursed as 210 billion yuan of credit lines, 80 billion yuan of assistance in various forms and at least 70 billion yuan of investment in Africa by Chinese companies, he added.

The summit also adopted the Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era and the FOCAC-Beijing Action Plan (2025-27).

“The China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history,” Xi told dignitaries from African nations and a number of international organizations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of state and government from 51 countries, as well as presidential representatives from two countries, were present at the summit’s opening ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi proposed that bilateral relations between China and all African countries that have diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations.

The overall characterization of China-Africa relations, he said, will be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Xi made the case to the leaders for the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa, saying that such a move will “set off a wave of modernization in the Global South, and open a new chapter in our drive for a community with a shared future for mankind”.

He called for joint efforts in advancing modernization that is just, equitable, open, win-win, people-centered, inclusive, eco-friendly and underpinned by peace and security.

“China is ready to increase exchanges of governance experience with Africa, support all countries in exploring modernization paths befitting their national conditions, and help ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all countries,” he said.

To promote mutual learning among civilizations, Xi said that China is ready to work with Africa to build a platform for sharing governance experience, a China-Africa knowledge network for development, and 25 centers on China and Africa studies.

As for connectivity, the nation stands ready to carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and put in place a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and coordinated development.

Regarding the partnership action for health, Xi expressed readiness to establish with Africa a hospitals alliance and joint medical centers, send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa, and launch 20 health facility and malaria treatment programs.

The nation will encourage Chinese companies to invest in Africa’s pharmaceutical production, he added.

The key steps to promote people-to-people exchanges include jointly establishing an engineering technology academy, building 10 Luban Workshops and providing 60,000 training opportunities to Africa, mainly for women and young people.

To support partnership actions for green development, the nation is willing to launch 30 clean energy projects in Africa, put in place meteorological early warning systems, and carry out cooperation in disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, as well as biodiversity conservation, Xi added.

China will give Africa 1 billion yuan of grants in military assistance, provide training for 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers from Africa, and invite 500 young African military officers to visit China, in order to bolster the partnership for common security.

Xi’s speech was warmly applauded by African leaders, who expressed excitement about China’s support for African modernization.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the African leaders welcome Xi’s proposal to elevate China’s bilateral relations with African countries.

“We believe that FOCAC can play an important role as Africa works to build an integrated network of linkages between countries, within regions and across the continent. We believe that FOCAC is a valuable forum to support the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he said.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, president of Senegal, said, “The new practical measures just announced by President Xi once again showcase his firm commitment to elevate China-Africa cooperation to a new level.”

“I’m pleased to see that China is actively promoting greater balance in trade with Africa, assisting Africa in improving export capacity, and facilitating quarantine clearance of African exports to China,” he said.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, said the measures announced by Xi are in alignment with Africa’s ongoing efforts for greater productivity and the reduction of deficits.

“I am very happy to see that China is willing to vigorously support the modernization of the Global South, including Africa, and promote innovative development, and would like to pay tribute to the 10 partnership actions proposed by President Xi,” he said.