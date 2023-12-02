2024 WAFCON: Starlets to depart Sunday ahead of crunch return leg against Botswana

2024 WAFCON: Starlets to depart Sunday ahead of crunch return leg against...

The national Women’s soccer team Harambee starlets is expected to leave the country tomorrow for Botswana ahead of the second leg of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match.

Starlets held their last training today at the Moi Kasarani Stadium.

Head Coach Bledine Odemba is confident her charges will register desired results when they face Botswana in the second leg of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match.

Skipper Dorcas Shikobe is optimistic they will win their second round match despite picking a point in the first leg match.

Kenya were held to a 1-1 draw by Botswana in the first leg match played at Nyayo stadium early this week after Violet Nanjala missed a stoppage-time penalty that could have handed Harambee Starlets a crucial victory.

The return leg will be played on Tuesday in Gaborone Botswana.