Kindiki: Govt to permanently end cattle rustling, banditry 

An anti-Stock theft unit has been set up at Mulango, Isiolo North Sub-County as the government intensifies efforts to clamp down on banditry.

Speaking in Isiolo during the launch of the camp, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emphasized the government will not relent in ending banditry attacks.

“The Government is committed and determined to end permanently, the menace of livestock theft and banditry. While significant ground has been covered in tracking and neutralizing armed criminals who for ages have terrorized innocent citizens and impoverished them economically, the Government will continuously arm our security officers with modern equipment and technology to combat emerging and complex security issues,” he said.

Additionally, he said they will continue to arm security officers with modern equipment and technology to combat emerging and complex security issues.

Plans are also underway to establish more security camps, deploy specialized security officers and commission administrative units to bring services closer to the people.