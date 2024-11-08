The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations are set to be released today, featuring guest appearances from leading global music artistes.

With the release of the Grammy nominations, the voting process is set to begin soon after, culminating in the awards ceremony next year.

This year, the Recording Academy, the organisation, behind the Grammy awards introduced several changes to the annual awards ceremony, including adjustments to eligibility criteria and category naming.

For instance, all eligibly-credited featured artists with under 50% playtime will now be awarded a winners’ certificate for all genre album categories.

All these changes are designed to enhance the integrity and inclusivity of the Grammy Awards.

With these changes, the Recording Academy stated that it was committed to supporting and progressing the evolving music industry.

Nominees will be announced during a video stream live on the Grammy website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for nominations.

The 2025 Grammy Awards, the 67th edition, will officially take place on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.