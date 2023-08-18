3,500 set to benefit as efforts to integrate youth into the informal sector intensify

3,500 set to benefit as efforts to integrate youth into the informal...

Over 3,500 young people drawn from the East Africa region have benefited from skills in masonry, electrical engineering, carpentry, hairdressing and motor vehicle mechanic courtesy of the KCB foundation in partnership with GIZ E4D Kenya.

Speaking while presiding over the KCB Group’s 2Jiajiri graduation ceremony at Kasarani, President William Ruto said the initiative will compliment ongoing government efforts aimed bridging the skills gap.

He said there is need to sharpen, train and impact knowledge and competencies among the youth to drive the economy adding that the government has already allocated 630 Billion this financial year to cater for the education sector.

“We are deliberate and committed to changing the youth story by creating more jobs working with corporate and other partners. We will incorporate the youth in all government projects, beginning with the housing agenda that seeks to create opportunities for 1 million youth.” said Ruto.

The 2Jiajiri Project aims to create at least 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs while helping to set up 30,000 businesses over the next five years.

To curb the menace that is unemployment, the government says it will create at least 1.15 million direct and indirect jobs and set up 30,000 businesses over the next five years

“We leverage an integrated approach that includes up skilling to make small and medium-sized businesses more competitive, so they can meet the growing demand for supplies and services in the market. Ultimately, our goal is to generate more decent and sustainable employment in East Africa,” said GIZ E4D Kenya Team Leader, Thomas Jaeschke.

Through the 2Jiajiri , 22,959 youth have received technical and entrepreneurial training and Kshs 259 million disbursed as loans to enable youth to set up their business enterprises through provision of capital since 2016.