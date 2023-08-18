Government to create 100,000 paid industrial internship opportunities

The Government will partner with the private sector to create more than 100,000 internship opportunities.

President William Ruto said the private sector will be incentivised to support the programme.

He noted that industrial training will help solve the existing gaps in the job market by equipping the youth with the right skills.

“If they [the private sector] pay interns Sh25,000 a month, the Government will refund them Sh12,000.”

The President made the remarks during graduation ceremony of 3,500 youth under the 2jiajiri Programme at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi County.

The KCB Foundation’s Programme seeks to support youth to grow micro-enterprises by arming them with practical skills.

The President said the Government has taken deliberate measures to create job opportunities for the youth once they complete their training.

He explained that the Government is creating opportunities in the affordable housing programme, counties aggregation and industrial parks, the digital economy and special economic zones, among others.

“The goal is to reduce poverty and inequality and generate wealth for Kenyans.”

President Ruto argued that the Government has addressed TVETs funding challenges to strengthen the institutions.

“We have doubled the budget for TVETs so that we can expand opportunities for more to acquire technical skills,” he insisted.

He said the Government will also build 15 new TVETS and hire 17,000 tutors.

The President said the Government is seeking ties with development partners to expand markets for Kenyan products abroad, citing the European Union and the US.

“America is our largest export market; we are working on how to make it better and access markets for more products,” he said.