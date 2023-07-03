7 million Kenyans removed from CRB blacklist

President William Ruto says seven million Kenyans have been removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) blacklist.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Molo, Nakuru County, President Ruto said he had surpassed his pre-election pledge of ensuring at least 4 million Kenyans are removed from the CRB blacklist.

He said he had kept his word to deepen financial inclusion for all Kenyans regardless of their social standing. President Ruto urged those who have been removed from the blacklist to take advantage of the hustler fund to access credit services.

He praised the residents of Nakuru County who have so far borrowed 1.8 billion shillings from the Hustler Fund and for registering the highest repayment rate of 73 percent.