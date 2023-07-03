Kenya Kwanza to appeal suspension of Finance Act

A section of Kenya Kwanza leaders says the government will appeal the suspension of the Finance Act 2023 by the High Court.

Led by water cabinet secretary Alice Wahome, the leaders faulted the court for suspending implementation of the recently assented finance act, claiming that the court failed to consider the views of the majority and instead reacted to a petition of a single litigant.

Speaking in a Murang’a church during a Thanksgiving service, Wahome said halting implementation of the act will frustrate the government’s programs as listed in the 2023/2024 financial budget.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who said implementation of the Ksh 3.69 trillion budget largely depends on the Finance Act.

Ndindi accused opposition leaders of frustrating the government’s operations.

Justice Mugure Thande had ordered the government not to implement the new law until the application filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is mentioned on Wednesday for further directions.