Finance Act 2023 remains suspended

The Court of Appeal has declined to grant interim orders staying the ruling by the High Court that suspended the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Through former Attorney General Githu Muigai, the State requested the Court of Appeal to lift the conservatory orders issued by Judge Mugure Thande.

In a tweet, the petitioner Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah said the appellate judges, Justice Mohammed Warsame, Kathurima M’Inoti and Hellen Omondi instead directed that Court will deliver the ruling on the stay application next week on the 28th.

The government had sought to have the conservatory orders lifted so that the Finance Act could be implemented pending the determination of its legality by three judges David Majanja, Justices Lawrence Mugambi and Christine Meoli appointed by Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday this week.

High Court Judge Mugure Thande temporarily suspended the implementation of the Finance Act on the 30th of June.