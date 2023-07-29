Ababu bears out for local talent as govt.awards sports teams and personalities

Cabinet secretary for sports Ababu Namwamba has challenged sports federations and clubs to invest in home grown talents instead of sourcing from outside.

Namwamba reasoned that Sports industry could grow if locally available talents are given a chance.

With Kenyan clubs notably Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards facing sanctions from the continental football confederation,CAF, for breaching club licensing regulations Namwamba says use of local players can help clubs avoid getting in such troubles.

“Why are we going to fish for third rate players from elsewhere instead of developing our own talents,yet we have our own competent players and coaches here in Kenya” Ababu posed before going on to say “ Gor Mahia you have dissapointed me i had grand plans for your champions league campaign this year,and instead of coming so that we iron out the issues you decided to go quiet”

Gor Mahia was locked out of next seasons Caf Champions league matches after being found culpable of failing to uphold CAF regulations,failure to pay three foreign players who sued the club.

The club was handed Ksh.10 million by the CS to clear the debt.

AFC leopards was also issued with Ksh.5 Million to settle outstanding dues with former coach Patrick Ausems.

During the gala More than 30 Kenyan sporting legends were also recognized in efforts to reward their achievement for the country and club.

Select awardees At Hongera Awards

Gor Mahia – KES. 10 Million

AFC Leopards – KES. 5 Million

Kakamega Homeboyz – KES. 5 Million

Vihiga Queens – KES. Five Million

Ulinzi Starlets – KES. Five Million

Shabana FC – KES. Three Million

Murang’a Seal – KES. Two Million

FKF Division One winners- 300k

FKF Division Two winners-300k

All FKF Premier League teams-500k each

All National Super League teams-500k each