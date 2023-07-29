Koskei directs security agencies in Kericho to intensify war on alcohol and drug abuse

Koskei directs security agencies in Kericho to intensify war on alcohol and...

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has directed security agencies in Kericho County to intensify the war on alcohol and drug abuse.

Koskei said rampant abuse of the substances has negatively impacted education standards in the county.

“It’s a directive; we do not want alcohol in this place,” he said on Saturday at Kipsitet Day Secondary School, Kericho County, during celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the founding of the school.

“Deputy President (Rigathi Gachagua) is leading the war against illicit brew, and we are asking for your support,” he said.

He called on parents to work hard to educate their children, noting that “having a school is the beginning of development.”

At the same time, he urged the residents to be wary of churches that propagate extremist teachings that could lead them to self-harm.

Koskei implored the communities living at the border of Kericho-Kisumu counties to maintain peace and practice good neighbourliness.

“The security agencies are under firm instructions from President William Ruto to ensure that peace prevails,” he said.

He also cautioned that the government will not condone corruption in public offices.

“From the chief, all the way to my office, teachers, each and every public servant should be aware that we are not going to tolerate any corruption deeds,” he said.

Koskei assured area residents that the government would fulfil its campaign promises and called on them to be patient with their leaders.

He was accompanied by Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Sigowet/Soin MP Justice Kemei, and Kericho County Commissioner Michael Lesimam among other leaders.