Absa Bank Kenya celebrates Nairobi’s successful Bid to host 2029 World Athletics Championships

Absa Bank Kenya has congratulated Athletics Kenya, the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, and the generations of Kenyan athletes whose achievements have helped secure Nairobi’s successful bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

According to Absa, this milestone reflects decades of athletic excellence and affirms Kenya’s standing among the world’s leading athletics nations and a recognition of the country’s enduring contribution to global athletics, the dedication of generations of athletes, coaches, and support teams, and the leadership of Athletics Kenya in advancing the sport on the global stage.

Kenya won the bid to host the global showpiece after beating strong bids from the cities of Rome in Italy and London in the UK, while Munich was awarded the 2031 edition.

The bank has invested close to KES 2 billion in the Kenyan sports ecosystem, which includes being the title sponsor of the Absa Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting that has helped demonstrate Nairobi’s capacity to deliver world-class athletics events for a record six editions.

Absa also supports the globally acclaimed Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country, a World Athletics Gold Level Cross Country Tour event that is held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

Speaking on the historic milestone, Absa Bank Kenya Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this historic achievement for Kenya, Africa, and the global athletics community. Bringing the World Athletics Championships to African soil for the first time is a defining moment that reflects decades of excellence by Kenyan athletes, the leadership of Athletics Kenya, and the collective efforts of all those who have worked to elevate the sport. For years, our investment in events such as the Absa Kip Keino Classic and Absa Sirikwa Classic has been driven by a belief that Kenya belongs on the global stage.”

Absa’s support for Athletics Kenya extends beyond events sponsorship to championing holistic athlete development and welfare.

The bank also conducts financial literacy programs across training camps, empowering Kenyan athletes to effectively manage their earnings and secure their financial futures.

“Having walked side by side with Athletics Kenya for nearly a decade in nurturing local talent and elevating the sport, Absa celebrates this historic achievement as a defining moment for Kenya’s athletics legacy and a proud milestone for the continent. ” Mwihaki stated

Kenya will host the 22nd edition of the World Athletics Championships in September 2029 at the famous Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.