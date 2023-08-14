ACTOM Kenya launches low-voltage electrical equipment manufacturing plant

ACTOM Kenya has launched low-voltage electrical manufacturing plant the company’s Power Technics Complex along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

ACTOM recently acquired the manufacturing facility from existing technology partner Schneider Electric. The factory will manufacture high-quality low-voltage electrical and mechanical equipment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mervyn Naidoo says the facility will also provide repair and maintenance of these equipment for our customers adding that the manufacturing facility now provides ACTOM a base and an opportunity to venture into the East African region with Kenya as the East African industrial hub.

“The takeover of the Kenyan manufacturing facility will provide ACTOM with an entry point into East Africa, where the company plans to target the Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Ethiopia markets said the CEO Mervyn Naidoo and added, ACTOM is very diverse, we do make both electrical and mechanical equipment as well as offer attendant services,” said the ACTOM Group CEO.

He said the Kenyan office has 60 employees and is eyeing to grow the number to 300 employees through expansion of its operations. We employ about 60 people and we want to ramp up the business to employ 300 people and more as we expand.

‘In and the idea is to transfer our technology into Kenya where we see a lot of opportunity to grow. The potential of this factory is immense,”said Mr Naidoo.

Present during the launch were ACTOM Kenya General Manager Pedro Adams, Schneider Electric Channel Sales Leader EA Geraldine Sande, Power Technics Founder Eng. Naresh Mehta and ACTOM Protection and Control General Manager Herman Mare.

In his keynote address the South African High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu said the new manufacturing plant by ACTOM will play a major role in helping entrench Kenyas leading position as a manufacturing hub in the region.

This plant here could manufacture for South Africa as it manufactures for Kenya. And you can expand in East Africa and make the region strong, said Mahlangu and added, I am very proud to say that there are now 46 South African entities that are operating in Kenya. This investment by ACTOM will help us to improve our spot as a top five investor in Kenya.

The founder of Power Technics, Eng. Naresh Mehta said the manufacturing plant would enable the country to locally make products that are needed for the local and regional market.

“We don’t want to export our raw materials out of Africa and bring finished products, we have to change that perception and hopefully this will change as our countries integrate together,” said Mehta.

ACTOM offers a balanced combination of manufacturing, service, repairs, maintenance, projects and distribution of electro-mechanical equipment through its 33 outlets across sub-Saharan Africa.

They offer market-leading technology and advanced products to address the issues facing the electro-mechanical industry, from large-scale infrastructure installations to smaller projects and support services.