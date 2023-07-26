Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of nine sexual offences at London’s Southwark Crown Court. The jury returned with their verdict on Wednesday evening.

According to the BBC, the Hollywood star, who turns 64 today, cried in the dock as the verdicts were read out.

Spacey had been charged with sex offences that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013, during which time Spacey served as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre in the British capital.

He pled not guilty to all of the charges.

Speaking afterwards, he said he was “enormously grateful” to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and facts carefully before they reached their decision.

“I am humbled by the outcome today,” he added.

During the trial, prosecutors had told the jury the star had left the four complainants feeling “small, diminished and worthless.”

Spacey denied using his power as an A-lister to get people into bed, and described the allegations as a “stab in the back.”

The complainants, now in their 30s and 40s, will remain anonymous for the rest of their lives under British law.