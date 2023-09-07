African airlines fly 25pc more passengers in July

African airlines recorded a 25.6pc passenger traffic increase in the month of July this year compared to the same period last year.

Latest data by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) indicates that for the second month in a row, passenger capacity outpaced demand in July as capacity rose by 27.4pc.

According to IATA, International passenger traffic increased 29.6pc compared to the same month a year ago with all markets showing robust growth.

“Planes were full during July as people continue to travel in ever greater numbers. Importantly, forward ticket sales indicate that traveler confidence remains high. And there is every reason to be optimistic about the continuing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General.

Asia-Pacific carriers continue to record fastest growth with passenger traffic growing by 105.8pc in July compared to same period last year as capacity climbed 96.2pc.

European airlines registered the lowest passenger traffic growth at 13.8pc during the period under review as capacity went up 13.6pc.

“The Northern Hemisphere summer is living up to expectations for very strong traffic demand. While the industry was largely prepared to accommodate a return to pre-pandemic levels of operations, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for our infrastructure providers,” added Walsh.

On the other hand, Middle Eastern flag carriers posted a 22.6pc increase in July traffic compared to a year ago as capacity rose 22.1pc while North American carriers had a 17.7pc traffic rise and a 17.2pc capacity increase.

IATA data also shows Latin American airlines’ traffic rose 25.3pc compared to the same month in 2022 as capacity climbed 21.2pc.