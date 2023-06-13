Albinism Awareness Day: KNCHR urges State to establish Taskforce on Albinism

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for the inclusion of persons with albinism in all aspects of the Kenyan society as world marks Albinism Awareness Day.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission urged the government to promptly implement the Kenya National Action Plan on Albinism 2023-2028 as part of comprehensive measures to safeguard the rights of individuals with albinism.

“That the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection expedite the adoption and implementation of the Kenya National Action Plan on Albinism 2023-2028,” said KNHCR Chairperson Roseline Adede

The Commission further called on the government to establish a taskforce on albinism and appoint a Special Advisor on Albinism in Kenya.

KNHCR also wants persons with albinism considered for elective seats and appointments in line with the constitution which provides that at least 5 per cent of such positions be filled by persons with disabilities.

Additionally, KNHCR urged schools and technical institutions, through the Ministry of Education to conduct sensitization programs on albinism to foster an inclusive environment among learners.

To reduce stigma and discrimination, the commission called upon both State and non-State actors to intensify awareness creation campaigns on albinism as a form of disability.

“That the law enforcement agencies deter, investigate and prosecute all perpetrators of ritual attacks targeting persons with albinism in Kenya,” stated the Commission

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on June 13 to promote albinism awareness and ensure protection of rights of children and adults with albinism.

This year’s theme “Inclusion is Strength” highlights the significance and benefits of incorporating a broad spectrum of persons with albinism in albinism-related discussions.