All you need to know about Gava Mkononi app, Gava express

By Margaret Kalekye

Kenyans will enjoy at least 5000 digitised services made available on e-Citizen platform which is the government gateway to online services.

With improved internet connectivity in both urban areas and villages and a tech-savvy population, the new phone-based app Gava Mkononi unveiled by the government comes in handy.

This is also in consideration of the fact that majority of users have smartphones hence making access to the services easier.

Gava Express

The services at the grassroots have been streamlined with the rollout of the Gava Express which is modelled along Huduma Centers.

Unlike Huduma Centers that are primarily based in county headquarters, Gava Express will provide services at the grassroots.

Gava Express will be driven in partnership with the private sector and targets the establishment of over 300,000 outlets.

The milestone is part of the great strides Kenya has made in digital access since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over last year.

On Jamhuri Day last year, President William Ruto made a promise that 5000 government services would be digitized and made accessible on the E-Citizen platform, to enhance service delivery, increase revenue collection, promote transparency, and eliminate corruption.

Since then, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies have embarked on the onboarding of respective services which has resulted in a significant spike in revenue generate from levies and fees charged for government services,

By January this year, there were 391 new services available on e-Citizen.

Top 10 most popular services on the e-Citizen platform are: